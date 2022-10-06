CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UAN opened at $128.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $9,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Natixis lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 389.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

