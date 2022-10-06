Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Western Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 28,957 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average daily volume of 12,559 call options.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

