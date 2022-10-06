Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

