iShares MBS ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,455 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the average volume of 1,328 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.