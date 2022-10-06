Traders Purchase Large Volume of Trupanion Put Options (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,167 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 293% compared to the average volume of 552 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,968.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,968.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,507 shares of company stock worth $1,874,032. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.93. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.