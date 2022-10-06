CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CORR stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

