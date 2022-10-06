The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $73,976. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

