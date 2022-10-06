Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 893,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 3.3 %

LOPE stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

