Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Cancer Genetics stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.
About Cancer Genetics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.