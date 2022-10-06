StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
CHNR stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
