StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

CHNR stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

