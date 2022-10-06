StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

