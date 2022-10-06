Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

MIRO stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.76. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Miromatrix Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 89,379.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Miromatrix Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Miromatrix Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

