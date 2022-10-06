Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Poshmark Call Options (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,028% compared to the average volume of 1,234 call options.

Shares of POSH opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of -0.67.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $2,732,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 555,761 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 81,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at $85,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

