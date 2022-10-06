Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.81

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.81 and traded as low as C$47.64. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.87, with a volume of 12,708 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Sprott Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94.
Sprott Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
