Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $7.95. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2,746,382 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,203,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 445,855 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

