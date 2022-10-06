Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.87

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.87 ($10.07) and traded as high as €11.97 ($12.21). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.96 ($12.20), with a volume of 2,582,483 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

