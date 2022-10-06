First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.38

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $7.97. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,137 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.57%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First US Bancshares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
