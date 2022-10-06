Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.22

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.22 and traded as low as C$5.13. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 175,291 shares.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.07. The stock has a market cap of C$336.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,621,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,787,241.80.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

