Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $749.60

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.60 ($9.06) and traded as low as GBX 693.50 ($8.38). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.68), with a volume of 236,182 shares changing hands.

Burford Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35,900.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 778.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 749.60.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 623.88%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.