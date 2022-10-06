Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Roxgold Inc. (CVE:ROG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.40. Roxgold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33.
Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
