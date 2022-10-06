Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.19

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $29.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 300 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $280.90 million, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

