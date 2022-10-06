Morgan Stanley Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE:KMX opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

