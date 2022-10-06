loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $1.50

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.70 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

loanDepot Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $426.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 273,839 shares in the company, valued at $416,235.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,859.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,545.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 491,917 shares of company stock valued at $783,964 and have sold 1,800,599 shares valued at $2,850,081. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

