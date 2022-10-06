Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $93.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MS opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

