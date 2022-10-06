Brokers Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $13.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.96. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $321.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.62. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 28.7% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 63.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.