Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $108.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

