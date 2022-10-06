Reviewing Solo Brands (DTC) & Its Competitors

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Solo Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million $10.69 million -78.80 Solo Brands Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 2.51

Solo Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands. Solo Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% Solo Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Solo Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solo Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Solo Brands Competitors 51 418 901 12 2.63

Solo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 462.61%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 143.79%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solo Brands beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

