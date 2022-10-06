The Goldman Sachs Group Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $130.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 157,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

