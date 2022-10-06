The Goldman Sachs Group Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $130.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 157,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
