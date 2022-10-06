The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price to $1.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

HMPT opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter worth $101,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

