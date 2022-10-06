Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,268 shares of company stock worth $12,990,246. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

