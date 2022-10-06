Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Energizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.