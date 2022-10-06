Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $226.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

