Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $41.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

