Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.
Benson Hill Stock Performance
Shares of BHIL opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
