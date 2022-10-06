Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

SRAD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 339,360 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

