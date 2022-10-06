Truist Financial Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $100.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

EEFT opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $106.84. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

