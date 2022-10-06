Suzuki Motor Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Suzuki Motor’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $12.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.65 EPS.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.29). Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion.
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
