Suzuki Motor Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Suzuki Motor’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $12.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.29). Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average of $128.78.

(Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.