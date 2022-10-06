Research Analysts Set Expectations for Japan Tobacco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Japan Tobacco in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Japan Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.
Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%.
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.
