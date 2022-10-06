Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hargreaves Lansdown’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,241.50.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.6129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

