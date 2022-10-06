FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will earn $8.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.06. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FERG. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of FERG stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07. Ferguson has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $183.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.