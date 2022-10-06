Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Cut by Analyst

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DENSO in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENSO’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.98. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

