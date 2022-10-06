Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Insider Sian Hill Buys 15,000 Shares

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) insider Sian Hill bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,037.22).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 115.50 ($1.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.44.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile
