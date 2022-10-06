Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings Acquires 2,654 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings acquired 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.32) per share, for a total transaction of £24,867.98 ($30,048.31).

Alliance Trust Price Performance

Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 951 ($11.49) on Thursday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 867.84 ($10.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($13.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 973.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 957.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 552.91.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

