Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Insider Peter Bazalgette Acquires 212,249 Shares

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £199,514.06 ($241,075.47).

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £125.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Saga plc has a 1 year low of GBX 81 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.47).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

