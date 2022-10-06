FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Brands in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Imperial Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMBBY. UBS Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.66%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.