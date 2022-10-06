Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Edward Rimmer Buys 12,259 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Edward Rimmer bought 12,259 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.44 ($2,370.03).
Time Finance Stock Performance
Time Finance stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.72. Time Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The company has a market cap of £14.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.15.
Time Finance Company Profile
