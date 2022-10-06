Contrasting Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) and Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Dragon Victory International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Volatility and Risk

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragon Victory International has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -80.11% 6.52% 2.89% Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Dragon Victory International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Dragon Victory International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and Dragon Victory International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $31.40 million 4.00 $17.71 million ($0.81) -5.19 Dragon Victory International $2.16 million 8.52 -$14.44 million N/A N/A

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats Dragon Victory International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

About Dragon Victory International

(Get Rating)

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.