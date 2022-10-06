Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $180.36

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Seagen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $136.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

