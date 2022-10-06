Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT at $62.70

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $40.00 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.45.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

