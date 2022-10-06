Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $32.84

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.34.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last ninety days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

